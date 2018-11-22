Was Nicki Minaj scammed by a Shanghai music festival?

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

There I was, standing in line with 1,000 other Nicki Minaj fans inside the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center waiting for the DWP China Music Festival to kick off on November 18, when word trickled down the queue that Minaj was a no-show.Audible groans, profanity and even tears of lament from hardcore Minaj fangirls could be heard as the news was soon officially confirmed via Minaj's own Instagram account: "I'll be back with a better partner."The "partner" the American female rapper was referring to was Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP), a dance music festival based out of Indonesia. The twist, however, is that DWP doesn't operate in China!"The event rumored to take place in Shanghai on 17th & 18th of November 2018 is an unauthorized use of DWP trademark. DWP as a brand, has no association with the event. The alleged lineup artwork of DWP China, which has been circulating online is unauthorized," dwpchina.com posted the next day, verifying the rumor that Minaj had been scammed.But in yet another Shyamalan-esque plot twist, a Weibo account claiming to be "DWP Shanghai" released a statement that they were, in fact, authorized to use the DWP trademark, sharing a Power of Attorney document as proof.The issue here, however, really doesn't concern Nicki Minaj per se, as I think it is safe to presume that she was just an innocent victim caught up in the follies of Shanghai's entertainment sector.This sort of scam tends to happen quite often here: famous Western band's name appears on posters promoting upcoming concert before said act is actually confirmed.In essence, the concert promoters are leveraging the band's name to sell tickets in advance in order to pay the performer in advance, which is often the only way to get Western acts to fly all the way to China. In Minaj's case, she was allegedly promised $3 million by DWP.However, if a promoter fails to sell enough advance tickets, the performer will not perform, even if they are already here, as Nicki Minaj was (according to her own Instagram account, she was literally backstage the whole time, but because she wasn't paid, she didn't play).This is when the Shanghai government needs to step in. According to local laws, all foreign musical acts must have their set lists and lyrics submitted to the city's cultural authorities in advance. If their material is found to be contrary to what is allowed on stage here, their shows can be canceled.Nicki "The Queen" Minaj is not exactly the most wholesome act. She actually has a song called "Shanghai," for instance, with lyrics that say "Pop pills, now we Shanghai!" The song itself is fire, but seeing as how drugs are extremely illegal in China, I can't imagine that Chinese authorities would want any Western performer advocating the abuse of narcotics to a local audience.Thus, I do wonder if the promoters claiming to be "DWP Shanghai" ever really did get Minaj's set pre-approved by the local cultural authorities?We've seen it before here in China. Justin Bieber's concert, for instance, was nixed by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture in 2017 because he was deemed a "bad influence" on the country's citizens, according to the bureau's official Weibo account.With this in mind, I'd like to start seeing more due-process when it comes to foreign bands scheduled to perform in Shanghai. Those who have been official approved by the government can have their upcoming concerts listed on the website of the city's cultural authorities. Fans can then verify this information - and the legitimacy of the promoter itself - before paying for their tickets.This sort of checks-and-balances mediated by the Shanghai government is the only possible way that local promoters, performers and fans will all get exactly what they expect: money, merriment and music.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.