City has 31 bookstores on university campuses

Shanghai universities and colleges now boast 31 physical bookstores in total, Wenhui Daily reported Thursday. Many are cooperations between universities, publishing houses and physical bookstores, which have become landmarks where scholars, authors and readers hold academic exchanges.



There were five newly-opened campus bookstores this year, covering a total area of more than 1,240 square meters. Notably, the city plans to set up over 60 local campus bookstores over the next three years. Different from ordinary brick-and-mortar bookstore or chain brands, campus bookstores (usually with a university press as its major operator) have more academic goals in terms of selecting books, market position and scholarly resources.



At Tongji University bookstore, opened in May, books about architecture or German language education are highlights, based on Tongji's academic strengths in these areas. Such bookstores are also striving for more innovative operations and services. At Zhida bookstore on the Fudan University campus, students can now complete payments via facial recognition software.

