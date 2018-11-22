Foreigners in Shanghai share opinions about Asian otaku culture

Japanese man Akihiko Kondo shows his marriage certificate with Hatsune Miku, a virtual reality idol. Photo: VCG

Kondo poses for a photo with a doll modeled after Hatsune Miku, wearing wedding rings. Photo: VCG

A doll of Hatsune Miku, wearing a wedding ring, on Kondo's bed Photo: VCG

A 35-year-old Japanese man, Akihiko Kondo, spent two million yen ($17,600) on a wedding to marry a virtual reality singer named Hatsune Miku, according to a November report on yahoo.com. Kondo's affair aroused heated discussions on Sina Weibo about Japan's otaku culture, with the majority of Chinese netizens commenting that they also want to "marry" a virtual idol.The report also mentioned that none of Kondo's relatives, including his own mother, attended his "wedding."With the rich cultural diversity of the global entertainment industry and the rapid advancement of technology, especially in Asia, virtual idols are becoming increasingly popular with Asians. But for foreigners from other regions, what do they think about the otaku culture and its corresponding industries?The Global Times hit the streets in Shanghai recently to interview several foreigners about "cross-dimensional" marriages and virtual idols.Valentina from Russia, 31 and an MBA student, told the Global Times that she is excited about this case, as her professors mentioned it in one of her classes, explaining that "For Europeans, it sounds weird because we don't have anything like that."Nills, a 21 year-old student from Germany, said that "It seems really crazy because in Europe we are like so far away from virtual reality." But he expressed his understanding of Kondo's right to choose, adding that he thinks it was an "escape" for Kondo, who is obviously "frustrated" with real human women.Spanou, a 58-year-old hotelier from Greece, and her husband Verbis both said that it's crazy that a man married a digital doll. "It's completely out of our culture," she explained to the Global Times. Others we spoke with likewise expressed their shock about Kondo's intimate relationship with Hatsune Miku.Jule, a 22-year-old student from Germany, said that it's a bit weird. "But if you love you love," she smiled. Meanwhile, Andrew from Canada said Kondo's story was inevitable. "It's really a sad state of the world that we're living in today when people become so detached from society and feel an inability to relate to other human beings," he told us.The Asian internet is in fact becoming more and more obsessed with anime characters, where many otaku men have romantic relationships with cartoons and dolls. But Jace from Canada, a 25 year-old accountant, told the Global Times that the news didn't shock him, because Japan is famous for its otaku culture.However, virtual idols originating from Japan have also been infiltrating the Chinese market lately. According to an October report by nbdpress.com, users of ACG (anime, comics, games) in China are expected to grow to 276 million this year.Notably, Luo Tianyi, the first Chinese virtual singer, held a holographic concert in Shanghai in 2017, with tickets costing 1,280 yuan ($184), which reportedly sold out in under three minutes.When asked whether they would attend Kondo's otaku wedding to Hatsune Miku if he were his friend, the majority of our interviewees expressed a willingness to support him. "Sure, I'd try to be there for my friend and help him improve this stage of his life," Jule said.Similar sentiments were echoed by Nills, who said that he would support cross-dimensional marriages even if they seem a little crazy and weird to Europeans. Jace also told us that "I'll tell him he is crazy but I would still attend the wedding." Similarly, Valentina joked that "Weddings are fun as long as it has good food and drinks," she laughed.However, Spanou and Verbis told the Global Times that they have strong opinions on this issue and that they would not attend his wedding if Kondo were their son."I hope that this doesn't repeat itself. But maybe it will no longer be considered news in a few years, because we'll be hearing more and more about people marrying virtual beings," Andrew said.So, what do our interviewees think of virtual reality idols and the Asian anime industry in general? Jule answered that "virtual reality is really futuristic." Similarly, Nills expressed that he knows that in Japan cartoons and robots and virtual reality are all very popular. "People are going to do this and we shouldn't try to stop them," Jace said.Likewise, Andrew told the Global Times that he's pretty well-grounded in reality as opposed to virtual reality. "I don't spend too much of my time on digital stuff," he added.As for Valentina, she has never heard about any other virtual idols. "But I think even ordinary people can fall in love with cartoon characters."This story is written by Gu Zhiran based on a Global Times video.

Verbis (left) and Spanou Photo: Xiang Jun/GT

Nills Photo: Xiang Jun/GT

Jule Photo: Xiang Jun/GT

Jace Photo: Xiang Jun/GT

Andrew Photo: Xiang Jun/GT

Valentina Photo: Xiang Jun/GT





Scan to watch a video of the entire interview