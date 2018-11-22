Copper prices ease amid concerns over Sino-US trade tensions

Copper prices slid and other base metals traded in narrow ranges on Thursday, with festering Sino-US trade tensions stoking worries over the outlook for global economic growth.



Trade conflict and higher interest rates are slowing the international economy, though there are no signs of a sharp downturn for now, said the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



The US and China clashed on Wednesday at a WTO meeting, with a US envoy accusing Beijing of using the WTO to pursue "non-market" policies and a Chinese official saying it was Washington that was flouting the rulebook.



Base metals traded in tight ranges on Thursday, although the price outlook could improve going into year-end if any signs emerge of a potential thawing in the trade conflict.



"The prospect of [Donald] Trump being re-elected is higher than it was [before the US mid-term election], then it does increase the incentives for the Chinese to agree to a deal [on trade]," said Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at Marex Spectron.



Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had eased 0.1 percent to $6,232 a ton by 11:27, while Shanghai's most-traded copper contract edged up 0.3 percent to 49,530 yuan ($7,148.11) a ton.



Expectations of a supply avalanche hitting the nickel market next year due to new capacity in Indonesia have been dragging on prices, but analysts doubt the plans spearheaded by Chinese firms can be carried out so quickly.



The US dollar was broadly lower in Asian trade on Thursday.

