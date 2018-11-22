Chinese stocks weaken on slowdown worries

China's main stock indexes fell on Thursday, extending a lengthy slump tied to the fractious trade war between the world's two largest economies, and few analysts expect either the dispute or market weakness to end any time soon.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.37 percent, pulled down by financial and real estate firms that have risen in recent sessions on hopes that official growth-boosting measures will cushion the impact of the trade war and slowing economic growth.
Analysts say China's financial markets are likely to level off in the near term as caution grows ahead of high-stakes talks between the Chinese and US leaders at the G20
meeting in Argentina on November 30.
But while any progress in dialing down the trade war heat would likely boost China's financial markets, the sugar rush is expected to quickly fade, with markets left to focus on China's slowing economy and the likelihood that Sino-US ties
will remain strained.
"Market confidence is highly related to the Sino-US trade frictions... A genuine bottoming out of the capital markets in the short term depends on whether a deal can be reached" at the G20 meeting, said Cao Yuanzheng, chief economist at Bank of China International. Investors are not optimistic, but are leaving room for surprises.