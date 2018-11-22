Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"We think it is out of one's instinct to catch something when one falls. But Zuo was a distance away from Feng, which makes his reaction unreasonable,"So said the legal representative of Feng, 79. Feng said one day in March when she was on her way to a local supermarket she fell on the ground because Zuo, 67, dragged her down when he fell off the steps outside a bank. The fall led to the comminuted fracture to Feng's right knee, and she had surgery after. Later she sued both Zuo and the bank for a total of 400,000 yuan ($57,715). Zuo's lawyer said Zuo was subjectively not at fault and was willing to offer a maximum compensation of 20,000 yuan. He also pointed out that while Zuo was still under medical treatment, the bank had not given his client any compensation. Also, a bank's security obligations are limited. The verdict has yet to be disclosed in court. (Source: The Mirror)