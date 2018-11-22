Medicare supervision

China's National Healthcare Security Administration said on Wednesday it will soon launch a nationwide campaign to combat medicare fund fraud.



The administration said the campaign will target medical institutions, drugstores and the insured, focusing on violations including the fraudulent use of social security cards and falsification of medical documents.



"The supervision and management of medicare funds still need to be enhanced," said Huang Huabo, an official with the administration, responding to two recently exposed cases of medicare fund fraud in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province.



"The administration will comprehensively enhance its supervision of the funds," Huang said.





