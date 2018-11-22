Zhuzhou to host grassroots sports meeting

Zhuzhou of Central China's Hunan Province is set to host a grassroots sports meeting of the China fitness challenge series on Saturday, organizers said.



The event will see contestants compete in entertaining sports, including square dancing and basketball set shots.



The Zhuzhou event is also a qualifying event for Hunan's provincial finals of the fitness challenge series, which is expected to be held on December 22 in Xiangtan.



The national fitness challenge day is sanctioned by the All-China Sports Federation and held by local sports governing bodies.



Since 2013, it has been held in over 11 provinces, with 3 million people participating.

