US urged to bring economic ties back on track

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/22 20:53:40

New curbs on emerging technologies pose barriers for relations





Such measures are not to help enhance US national security, nor will the measures help balance its imports and exports, Gao added, urging the US side to create the conditions for expanding exports of industries where the country has an advantage.



The comment comes after the US Department of Commerce proposed on Monday expanding the scope of export controls to 14 technological sectors including biotech, artificial intelligence and machine learning and robotics, according to a post in the Federal Register. The new regulation is widely regarded as aiming to curb China's tech development.



Public comments on the proposed rules are being sought until December 19.



"China will keep a close eye on the legislation process and will take necessary measures to safeguard the legal interest of Chinese enterprises if possible," Gao said.



Gao also stressed that China will not accept the update to the US' Section 301 investigation, which accuses China of failing to alter its "unfair" practices at the heart of the China-US trade conflict. "The accusations are a sign of US unilateral trade protectionism, which makes US law above international law and violates its commitment to all WTO members," Gao said.



"We urge the US to stop these practices that damage bilateral economic relations and create the conditions necessary to bring China-US relations back on track and to help drive the stable growth of the global economy," said Gao.





