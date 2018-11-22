China's trade volume with Russia nears $100 billion

China's trade volume with Russia is nearing the annual goal of $100 billion and is expected to set a new high this year, boosted by rapidly-growing agricultural imports from Russia, Gao Feng, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce
, said at a press briefing held in Beijing on Thursday.
In the first 10 months, bilateral trade volume between China and Russia expanded 30 percent year-on-year to $87.25 billion, and the volume has already exceeded the whole-year reading in 2017, according to Gao. Based on this trend, China's trade volume with Russia is on course to hit $100 billion in 2018, a goal that both countries agreed on back in 2011, Gao added.
The closer trade ties are highlighted by increasing imports of agricultural products from Russia. In the first nine months, trade volume in agricultural products between China and Russia was up 27 percent, with imports from Russia surging 48 percent year-on-year to $2.27 billion.
"China is willing to work with Russia to deepen bilateral cooperation in the trade in agricultural products and goods to facilitate more Russian grains coming into China," Gao stressed.
In past years, Russia has lifted barriers on the exports of cereals and oil crops such as wheat, oats and sunflower seeds, news website people.com.cn reported. Besides, the two countries are also negotiating on problems involved in the export of other Russian agricultural products to China.