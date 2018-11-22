China’s unceasing adaptation

Masood Khalid, Pakistani Ambassador to China Photo: Li Hao/GT

2018 marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up. During the past four decades, China has experienced rapid economic development, as well as an increase in its international role. On the occasion of the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), the Global Times (GT) talked with Pakistani Ambassador to China Masood Khalid (Khalid) about his view on China's development.

GT: What is your take on the CIIE? What kind of opportunities do you think it can offer?



Khalid: The first CIIE is significant for three reasons: First, it demonstrates China's readiness to share the benefits of its stellar economic growth with the rest of the world. Second, it reflects the appreciation that sustainable and mutually beneficial trade is always a two-way street. Third, it rebuts claims that the momentum of China's reform and opening-up was slowing down.



As President Xi Jinping has stated and Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his speech at the CIIE Opening Ceremony on November 5, 2018, "the doors of China's opening-up will never be shut."



As an annual event, the CIIE will enable enhanced access to the Chinese market for all participating nations. As China's economic growth continues and demand for imported products rises further, the CIIE will multiply opportunities for foreign enterprises in the vast and discerning Chinese market.

GT: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, as one of the main guests, delivered his speech during the CIIE and expressed the importance of exports for Pakistan. What do you think are Pakistan's advantages?



Khalid: As Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned in his speech, Pakistan has natural advantages in textiles, sports goods, IT services and surgical instruments. Agriculture is another important area where Pakistan has distinct advantages. Pakistan also has a large skilled workforce and a growing pool of engineers and scientists. Complementing these factors is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has made good progress in recent years. CPEC has led to the development of supporting infrastructure such as energy and transportation networks that are essential for sustained growth.



In the medium term, the government is pursuing a three-pronged approach to optimize Pakistan's economic potential.



First, a number of industrial parks and special economic zones (SEZs) are being developed under CPEC and a range of favorable preferential policies for foreign investors is under consideration. We believe these SEZs and industrial parks would accelerate industrialization and contribute to skills development, technology upgrade and good-quality employment.



Second, Pakistan enjoys favorable market access to the US and EU markets. We are also working with our Chinese friends on Phase II of the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which would enhance market access to Pakistani products.



Third, the government is committed to enacting deep and meaningful reforms to improve efficiency in all aspects of public life. There is a complementary focus on increasing transparency, accountability and the use of technology to promote a conducive business environment.



Taken together with Pakistan's large and increasingly affluent consumer market, this three-tiered approach - viz attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) into industrial projects, negotiating favorable market access and focusing on reform and efficiency - could maximize Pakistan's potential as a trading nation.

GT: This year marks the 40th anniversary of reform and opening-up, which has made China develop rapidly. In your perspective, what does China's reform and opening-up mean to the world?



Khalid: In my view, forty years of rigorous reform and opening-u p have restored China to its historic role as an engine of global economic growth and development. Almost one third of global GDP growth in the last year came from China alone - I don't think this is exceptional, instead this proportion could increase further in the years and decades to come.



Another equally significant lesson for the world when we look at China's experience of reform and opening-up is the importance of unceasing adaptation. What is being described nowadays as the "Chinese Development Model" is less a theoretical abstract and more an exercise in continuous experimentation and incremental improvement. Doing something, even if it results in small errors, is better than staying still.



Yet another corollary from China's reform and opening-up is that economies that engage with the outside world and give full play to the genius of their people will always outperform those that only look after their own narrowly-defined benefits.

GT: What is your personal impression of the changes in Chinese society by the reform and opening-up? How would you introduce China to the Pakistani people?



Khalid: China and the Chinese people have always had a special place in Pakistani consciousness. The deep-rooted sincerity and goodwill among our peoples provides the firm bedrock that has allowed Pakistan-China relations to develop along an ever-upward trajectory, irrespective of changes in the regional or international situation.



While some may compare pre- and post-1978 China in terms of the number of cars on the streets of Beijing, Pakistan has always admired the determination, dignity and confidence of the Chinese nation.



As a civilization with an uninterrupted 5,000-year history, Chinese society has evolved its own rhythms and norms that are completely in a class of their own. Therefore, instead of attempting to introduce or describe China, I would rather invite my countrymen to visit China for themselves, to experience life in China and benefit from the rich cultural experience. Thanks to the close all-encompassing partnership between Pakistan and China, I believe opportunities for such interaction among our nations will only increase in times to come and contribute to the development of both our countries.

GT: During Prime Minister Khan's meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the two sides agreed to accelerate the existing programs and extend the framework of cooperation. What efforts can Pakistan and China make?



Khalid: Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to China was in keeping with the time-honoured tradition of frequent exchanges at the highest levels that has always characterized Pakistan-China ties. As you noted, in the meeting with



Premier Li Keqiang, Pakistan and China agreed to enhance our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership for Shared Future in the New Era. This underscores both sides' shared resolve to take the relationship from strength to strength.



The Joint Statement that was issued at the conclusion of the prime minister's visit to China provides a comprehensive framework of the leadership consensus on enhancing Pakistan-China cooperation. Under this framework, we have agreed to make concerted efforts to promote the cherished friendship between Pakistan and China.



In the context of the Belt and Road initiative, for instance, it was agreed that ongoing CPEC projects would be completed as per timelines and special emphasis would be placed on realizing CPEC's potential for Pakistan's socioeconomic development and employment generation. It was also agreed to accelerate agricultural and industrial cooperation. In the social sector, Pakistan admires the Chinese success in lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty in such a short span of time. The government of Pakistan is keen to learn from the Chinese experience of targeted poverty alleviation and livelihood improvement. People-to-people exchanges are another focus area for our cooperation. Both sides correctly appreciate the importance of preserving and perpetuating the time-tested friendship between the peoples of Pakistan and China. Turning to education, Pakistan has one of the largest populations of foreign students in China. There are around 25,000 Pakistani students enrolled at institutions of higher learning across China. Similarly, we will foster closer collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese universities and technical and vocational training institutions.



On the world stage, we also agreed to strengthen coordination on all regional and international issues of importance. Pakistan and China have a longstanding tradition of close communication. Pakistan-China relations have always served as a pillar of peace and stability in the region and beyond. Going forward, both sides are committed to ensuring close and effective cooperation in international affairs.



These are only a few of the measures being taken under the aegis of our upgraded All-Weather Partnership. We look forward to working closely with our Chinese friends in the months and years ahead to implement our leaderships' shared vision of this relationship for the benefit of our nations.