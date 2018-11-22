Germany applies to resume poultry exports

The German government has applied for permission from Chinese regulators to reopen market to German poultry meat. And an expert said that domestic industry and imports from Germany will compete freely on the market.
The process to reopen China's market to German poultry had been made possible as China has lifted bird flu import restrictions, Junior German agriculture minister Hermann Onko Aeikens said in a statement on Wednesday.
China will be in accordance with WTO agricultural regulations and relevant domestic industry standards to review the application, Li Guoxiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Rural Development Institute, told the Global Times.
"Domestic poultry productivity and supply are sufficient, but China will approve the application if it passes the review," Li said. "The domestic industry and imports from Germany will have a fair competition in China's market."
China's Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Affairs and General Administration of Customs said in a joint statement that China recognized Germany as a country free of bird flu, lifting the bird flu import ban on Germany from July 2.
The restriction on imports of German poultry meat was issued in 2007, after an outbreak of bird flu in Germany.
German agriculture minister will travel to China next year to assess the status of negotiations, Aeikens said.
In September, General Administration of Customs Vice Minister Li Guo met German parliamentary state secretary Joachim Fuchtel and talked about issues including German agricultural food market access.
China is one of Germany's largest markets for meat exports, especially pork.