Shelter welcomes asylum seekers

Trump creates rising hostile environment for refugees

It's busy, as usual, at the Holding Institute migrant shelter in the southwestern Texan border city of Laredo. Young African kids tear around the courtyard as their exhausted parents look on.



The 34 people staying here have made it to the United States after journeys from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola.



"It was very dangerous," one man tells AFP in halting French as he outlines his travels from Angola to Cuba, on to Brazil, then up through Central America and towards the US.



The journey took many weeks. "Very hard," he says.



This group says they are fleeing violence and political oppression at home - but now face an uncertain future in the US where critics accuse the Trump administration of creating an increasingly hostile environment for refugees.



On November 9, Trump issued a proclamation saying only those who enter the US at official checkpoints - as opposed to sneaking across the border - can apply for asylum.



A federal judge has temporarily blocked the order, but Trump has vowed to take the matter to the Supreme Court, even though US law states anyone arriving in America may seek asylum regardless of where they entered.



The president believes migrants are exploiting America's asylum laws and using them to emigrate to the US illegally.



He cited a "massive increase in fear-of-persecution or torture claims" among immigrants as leading to a backlog of asylum cases, which can take years to fully adjudicate.



"During that time, many released aliens fail to appear for hearings, do not comply with subsequent orders of removal, or are difficult to locate and remove," Trump said in his proclamation.



Though the people at the Holding Institute all claimed asylum at the point of entry at Laredo, Mike Smith, a Methodist pastor who runs the shelter, said he frequently helps asylum seekers who have crossed illegally.



One of the justifications the Trump administration has used for putting up miles of barbed- and concertina-wire fences in places like Laredo is to corral migrants towards legal points of entry.





