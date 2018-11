Top 10 Asian cities

Five Chinese cities have made the top 10 for economic competitiveness in a list of Asia's top 50 cities, according to a report released by UK-based research institute the Royal Society on Wednesday.



Hong Kong and Shanghai are the leading Chinese cities, ranked at No.3 and No.4. Other Chinese cities listed are Beijing and Guangzhou and Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province. The report ranks Singapore No.1 in economic competitiveness.