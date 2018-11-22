Wearing many hats not for this model

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

How to describe a child model? Most child models are cute, fashionable, with a streak of smile across their innocent faces. However, an unhappy looking child model recently took the internet by storm. A headwear seller had the boy pose sporting his products on a website. Unlike normal child models, his new vocation did not enthuse the boy and that showed on his face. When asked why he posted such an unhappy model, the seller had an answer that surprised: "The child model is my son and I forced him to pose with the products." From the doggie, piggy to the fox and the rabbit, the poor boy had to put on every headwear and demonstrate the function of the hat. Obviously, forcing him into the role of multiple species from the zoo made the child look sad. In the advert, the boy's melancholic silence speaks and the post has led to an impressive product recall effect for buyers even though normally an unwilling model would have trumped sales. So far, the Taobao shop has sold thousands of headwear. Don't advertisers say: It's creative if it sells.