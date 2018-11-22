American dies in shower of arrows saying ‘Jesus loves you’

A US missionary killed in a hail of arrows by an island tribe untouched by modern civilization was bent on converting them to Christianity, it emerged Thursday.



John Allen Chau, 27, was attacked last week as he illegally set foot on the remote North Sentinel Island in the Indian Andaman Islands in the Bay of Bengal.



He was crying: "My name is John. I love you and Jesus loves you... Here is some fish!"



A statement attributed to his family posted on his purported Instagram account said that Chau "had nothing but love for the Sentinelese people. We forgive those reportedly responsible for his death."



Chau had paddled his kayak towards the shore carrying fish and a football as gifts, according to a journal quoted by different media.



Tribespeople fired arrows at him, one of them piercing his Bible, and he returned to a fishermen's boat and spent the night writing about his experiences before going back to the island the next day.



North Sentinel, which is around the same size of Manhattan Island in New York, is home to the hunter-gatherer Sentinelese people, believed to number only around 150.



To protect their way of life - the few photos that exist show them all but naked carrying spears, bows and arrows - foreigners and Indians are banned from going within five kilometers of the island.



The tribe is seen as hostile to outsiders, having reportedly killed two fishermen whose boat drifted onto the island in 2006, and to have fired arrows at a helicopter checking for damage after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.





