Apple's iPhone users are 'invisible poor', Huawei’s affluent: study

A Huawei smartphone advertising board stands outside an Apple store in Shanghai in October. Photo: VCG





Most users of Apple's iPhone line in China are generally less educated with meager monthly incomes, while users of Huawei models tend to be high-end businesspeople with more education and handsome incomes, a Chinese research agency said in a report on Thursday.



According to the third-quarter report by Shanghai-based MobData, more than half of iPhone users are single females. The report said that 68.6 percent of them are aged 18 to 34, and they are mostly high-school graduates. The survey did not show the total number of its samples.



The report also found that users attracted by iPhone are the invisible poor - those who do not look as poor as they really are - since 48.5 percent earn less than 5,000 yuan ($721) per month. In particular, 34.4 percent have monthly incomes below 3,000 yuan.



In comparison, Huawei's users are generally married males aged between 25 and 34 who are college degree holders. The report said that 69 percent of them have monthly incomes between 5,000 yuan and 20,000 yuan.



Sun Yanbiao, head of Shenzhen-based research company N1mobile, told the Global Times Thursday the classification of Huawei users should be further broken down according to what models they use.



"Some people in the business world do like to buy Huawei's high-end lines like the Mate and P series, which are priced around 3,000 to 5,000 yuan, but there are also a lot more who are attracted by its low-end series."



A representative of MobData told the Global Times Thursday the research findings were based on big data analysis. Access to the information was gained by cooperating with mainstream smartphone brands and apps, which can track users' activity.



A Beijing-based white-collar worker surnamed Chen told the Global Times that in his hometown - a small city in Northwest China's Gansu Province - relatives think it is an "honorable thing" to have an iPhone even though it might not be the latest model.



Another white-collar worker surnamed Shen based in Beijing also said that the report, to a degree, reflects some reality among Chinese iPhone users.



Shen told the Global Times Thursday in her experience, some Chinese youngsters in third- and fourth-tier cities use installment payments to buy iPhones due to peer pressure and the fear of losing face.



"They tend to ask for their parents' financial help if they cannot afford the gadgets because of their low monthly incomes," Shen said.



It's undeniable that older versions of the iPhone and secondhand iPhones remain popular in China, said Sun.



Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi - the four largest smartphone vendors in China -- have a combined market share of nearly 80 percent, while Apple holds 9 percent, according to a Counterpoint research report released in October.



