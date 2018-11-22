JD.com investigating claims of illegal labor

Entrance door of Shanghai's Wanda Plaza shows JD.com's Double 11 festival advertising on November 6. Photo: VCG

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com said that it is investigating the recruitment situation in some of its logistics parks, after a report accused it of using illegal student labor for the Double 11 online shopping festival.In a statement JD.com sent to the Global Times on Thursday, the company said that it has been brought to its attention that some temporary workers hired to assist with peak time sales over a two- to three-week period might not have been treated in accordance with the company's standards."We are taking immediate action to investigate the situation... [and we] will enhance internal standards management and continuously improve management of our logistics parks," the company said in the statement.The company also said that the well-being of staff is a "core priority for JD Logistics, and core to our company values."The statement followed a Financial Times report on Wednesday claiming that hundreds of vocational school students had worked for JD.com during this year's online sales event.According to the report, those students were drafted into the company's warehouses in Beijing and in Kunshan of East China's Jiangsu Province, and were ordered to work 12- to 16- hour shifts in some cases through the night at a "steep discount to the minimum wage."If they refused, the report said, they might have been unable to graduate.Overall, more than 100,000 workers helped JD.com handle packages during the Double 11 period, the statement noted.One netizen's comment on ftchinese.com, where the story was posted, said that relevant schools and teachers should be investigated to see if they got kickbacks from JD.com.