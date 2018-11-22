BMW secures ride-hailing license in Southwest China's Chengdu

A view of BMW's headquarters in Munich, Germany in October Photo: Zhang Hongpei/GT



Beijing's approval for BMW to provide ride-hailing services in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, is in line with the country's broad efforts to open up its fast-growing ride-hailing services industry, experts said.



The move also underscores the increasing attraction of the Chinese market, with more foreign carmakers hoping to get a piece of the action as well as helps to break the monopoly in current ride-hailing industry, they said.



The German automaker has secured an "online booked taxi license" to provide ride-hailing services in Chengdu, the first foreign car producer to win such a license in China, the company said in a statement it sent to the Global Times on Thursday. BMW did not reveal details of when it will launch services.



"The approval is in line with a series of moves in China's opening-up policy. The opening of the auto market and services sector has been proceeding in a scheduled and smooth pace since the beginning of the year," Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, told the Global Times on Thursday.



"It's not surprising that BMW is the first to obtain such a license in China, following intensive moves it made, which clearly shows its priorities and long-term commitment to the Chinese market, " Liu Dingding, a Beijing-based industry analyst, told the Global Times on Thursday, adding that the company was preparing for the move long time ago.



In April, BMW set up a fully owned subsidiary called BMW Mobility Service in China, read the company's statement.



But it was not the first foreign automaker to show an interest in entering the Chinese ride-hailing market, though it is quite competitive, Liu said.



China has become the world's largest mobility market after fourfold growth over the past three years. The market is worth $23 billion, more than all other ride-hailing markets combined, according to a survey by consulting firm Bain & Co.



On October 24, BMW's competitor - Germany-based Daimler - announced it would set up a ride-hailing joint venture in China with Geely Group.



"The JV (joint venture) will provide ride-hailing mobility services in several Chinese cities using premium vehicles including but not limited to Mercedes-Benz vehicles," Daimler said in a statement.



Meantime, Chinese industry players, including Didi Chuxing, which has a dominant market share in the sector, and others such as Shouqi and Meituan Dianping have also set up businesses in the sector.



Didi, China's largest mobile ride-hailing platform, sparked wide discussion about its security measures and market monopoly after murder of a young female passenger by her Didi driver in August in Wenzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, the second such case in about three months.



Didi offers a wide range of app-based transportation options for 550 million users worldwide, with about 30 million rides each day, Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday.



"It will not be that easy for foreign newcomers to gain a firm foothold here," Liu said.



Dong noted that China will continue to offer a level playing field for foreign carmakers within its opening-up policy in the financial and services sector.



"The entry of these companies will bring full competition to the ride-hailing market and also provide more options for domestic customers," he said.