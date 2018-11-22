China has 393,000 community-based non-profit organizations

The number of community-based non-profit organizations (NPOs) has reached 393,000 in China, said Chinese Vice Minister of Civil Affairs Zhan Chengfu on Thursday.



Community-based NPOs refer to those that are initiated by residents of a community and mainly cater to their immediate needs such as providing help to neighbors, arranging cultural and sports activities, and technical services for production in rural areas.



In addition, China now has more than 7,000 private social work institutions that provide services to community residents, with more than 230,000 social workers participating in such work.



Zhan said community-based NPOs can help innovate social management and improve community services.

