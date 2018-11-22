ICBC opens Manila branch

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) announced the opening of a branch in the Philippine capital of Manila, the latest of its efforts to expand overseas.
The branch, inaugurated Wednesday, broadened the bank's service network in the Southeast Asian market and along the routes of the Belt and Road
initiative, according to a statement on the ICBC website.
With this new branch, ICBC now has facilities in nine member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the statement noted.
"China has become the largest trading partner of the Philippines. The Manila branch will better facilitate trade and investment ties between the two countries," said ICBC Chairman Yi Huiman.