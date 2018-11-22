Ctrip tie-up in Yokohama

China's biggest online travel agency Ctrip has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Yokohama to boost the appeal of the Japanese city to global travelers, Chinese tourists in particular.



The two sides will work together in tourism product development and destination branding, among other areas, according to a Ctrip statement released Tuesday.



The move is expected to facilitate two-way travel between China and Japan and jointly develop the cross-border cultural tourism industry, said Ctrip CEO Jane Sun.



This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of sister-city ties between Yokohama and Shanghai, where Ctrip is based.





