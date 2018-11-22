Physicists doubt 'Tianhe' precipitation plan capable of diverting clouds

A Hanjiazhou villager carries his furniture onto boats used to relocate people for the South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Yunxian county, Hubei Province on August 30, 2010. Photo: CFP

Chinese atmospheric physicists on Thursday publicly challenged the feasibility of the country's largest artificial precipitation project which aims to use sky-based technologies including the deployment of new rockets and satellites to divert water vapor and increase rainfall in arid northern China regions.



The project, codenamed "Tianhe Project," was proposed by Tsinghua and Qinghai universities together with the Meteorological Bureau of Northwest China's Qinghai Province in 2015. The two universities started pre-research in 2016, according to news portal sciencenet.cn.



The project "starts with monitoring vapor movement in the sky to better understand its pattern, followed by artificial modification to divert the vapor from the upper Yangtze River northward to the Yellow River basin and arid Northwest China," project leader Wang Guangqian, president of Qinghai University and an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), told the Xinhua News Agency.



Qinghai Province has spent more than 50 million yuan ($7.2 million) on the project through direct investment and school expenditure of Qinghai University.



Total project cost has exceeded 100 million yuan, news site sciencenet.cn reported.



When news reports revealed that satellites and rockets have been developed for the project, many observers opposed the construction in real name.



"The project is an absurd fantasy with neither scientific foundation nor technical feasibility," Lu Hancheng, a professor at the Beijing-based National University of Defense Technology, told the website, noting that taxpayers' money must be cherished.



Many scientists haven't fully understood the mechanism or mastered the techniques by which to modify cloud forming and precipitation, said Wang Gengchen, a research fellow at the Atmospheric Physics Institute of CAS.



"Only after the project is fully assessed by atmospheric physicists and engineers should construction work start since premature development may cause unintended consequences," Wang told the Global Times on Thursday.



A project insider, requesting anonymity, told the Global Times on Thursday that it is still in the pre-research stage.



"Satellites and rockets are being developed to monitor vapor movement, unlike online speculation which states that aerospace equipment will directly transport the vapor," the insider noted.



In theory, the project could eventually divert 5 billion cubic meters of water annually across northern regions, which is equivalent to 350 Hangzhou West Lakes or 2 million standard swimming pools.



Tianhe Project is part of China's enormous south-to-north water diversion project, whereby central and eastern routes are already alleviating water shortages in North China.



The western route, where Tianhe is deployed, is progressing at slower pace because of its high altitude, delicate surrounding ecosystem, and geographic complexity.