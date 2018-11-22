AVIC-COMAC development

Subsidiaries of Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC) and Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) have set up a joint design center to develop noses for China-developed commercial aircraft, AVIC said Wednesday.



AVIC Chengdu Aircraft Corp Commercial Aircraft Co and COMAC Shanghai Aircraft Design and Research Institute will join hands in designing noses for all aircraft models of COMAC at the center.



The center will be involved in concept design, preliminary design and detailed design.



This is a major step in China's development of its civil aircraft industry, AVIC said.

