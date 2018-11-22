Tunisia becomes AIIB member

Chairman of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB
) Jin Liqun said on Wednesday that Tunisia will become a member of AIIB.
Received by Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, Jin stressed the importance that the AIIB attaches to cooperation with Tunisia, whose strategic location allows it to be a promising regional platform.
"The accession of Tunisia to the AIIB will allow it to benefit from the financing granted by this bank for the realization of projects in the areas of infrastructure, transport, renewable energies, environment and water resources management," said Jin.
Essebsi called for cooperation programs and financing for the development of inland regions through infrastructure and renewable energy projects.