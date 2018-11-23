UK PM says Brexit deal "within grip" as crucial 72 talks start

In her statement to the House of Commons, May said that the draft deal that Britain agreed with the European Union (EU), that is good for both sides, "ends free movement once and for all."



"We will introduce a new skills-based immigration system - based not on the country people come from, but on what they can contribute to the UK," she said.



May said that the deal will also end the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in Britain.

