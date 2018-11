President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, suggesting that both sides focus on policy synergizing efforts and implement well alignment of China-proposed Silk Road Economic Belt and Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol (Bright Path) economic program.