China-Gambia cooperation impressive: Chinese ambassador

Ma Jianchun, China's new ambassador to The Gambia, said Thursday at a reception marking his welcoming to the country that cooperation between the two countries is already impressive.



"The China-Gambia cooperation in various areas is already impressive and we are glad to see more projects coming," he said, adding that construction of a road and bridge project aided by China will be launched this December.



Eight major initiatives of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) are in conformity with the National Development Plan of The Gambia's government, Ma said.



"I assured President Adama Barrow that I shall exert my best efforts to develop friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries and deepen the friendship of our peoples," he told a gathering attended by several Gambian ministers and senior government officials.



Ma said the joining of The Gambia in the FOCAC made it part of a great family, adding it will surely benefit from the Beijing Summit outcomes.

