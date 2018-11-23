Iran to consider "choices" if nuke partners fail to secure economic interests: FM

Iran's foreign minister said on Thursday that if the signatories to the Iranian international nuclear deal, other than the United States, cannot secure Iran's economic interests under the accord, the country would consider other "options" to its advantage.



"One of the objectives of nuclear deal was to normalize Iran's economic and trade ties with its world partners," Mohammad Javad Zarif said in Italian capital of Rome.



"However, this measure has faced problems since the US (President Donald) Trump's administration has blocked other countries" from cooperating with Iran, Zarif was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.



"If the Americans do not want or cannot take advantage of Iran's economic and trade opportunities, they are not entitled to create illegal barriers for other global companies who are willing to do trade with Iran," he added.



Iranian and Italian companies should enjoy easily the immense trade and economic opportunities in both countries, he said, adding that "we are studying a number of ways to continue collaboration either through the European Union (EU) or by mutual cooperation."



The Iranian foreign minister did not elaborate on the "options" that Iran may consider.



After the US withdrawal from the nuclear accord in May and returning the unilateral sanctions against Iran in recent months, the remaining five powers have been trying to keep the deal afloat.



On Tuesday, Iran urged EU to speed up international efforts to salvage the nuclear deal.



A clearing house, known as a Special Purpose Vehicle, which is designed to allow European companies to bypass the US sanctions, is due to be set up by the EU within the next few months, according to the western media.

