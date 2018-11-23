Iranian nuclear deal contributes to world peace, security: Italian FM

The Italian foreign minister said on Thursday that the 2015 international nuclear agreement, which ended the disputes over Iran's nuclear program, contributes to world peace and security, Tasnim news agency reported.



Italy, along with other EU states, will make every effort to save the Iranian nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Enzo Moavero Milanesi said in a Thursday meeting with his visiting Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Italy's capital Rome.



During their meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed the EU-initiated Special Purpose Vehicle for preserving the JCPOA and maintaining Europe's trade with Iran.



On Tuesday, Iran urged EU to speed up international efforts to salvage the nuclear deal after the United States pull out of it in May and reinstated sanctions on Tehran.



Zarif and Milanesi also discussed closer cooperation between Iran and Italy in the scientific and tourism sectors, and announced the two countries' resolve to boost political, economic and cultural interaction despite US pressures.



Zarif arrived in Rome on Wednesday night to attend the Mediterranean Dialogues conference.

