China helps improve vocational training in Azerbaijan

China handed over Thursday a batch of state-of-the-art equipment designed to help boost technical and vocational training in Azerbaijan, according to the state-run news agency AZERTAC.



Held at Absheron-Bina Vocational Lyceum, the handover ceremony was attended by Chinese Ambassador Wei Jinghua and Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Education Idris Isayev.



Addressing the ceremony, Isayev said the equipment was delivered under the agreement on technical and economic cooperation signed between the Azerbaijani and Chinese governments. "We received a total of 168 units of driving simulators, specialized tables, mechanisms, devices and other equipment that will provide hands-on training for students who major in driving."



The deputy minister said nearly 23,000 students are involved in vocational education and training in the country, who are served by more than 5,000-strong teaching and technical staff.



Isayev commended the Chinese government for its assistance in improving technical and vocational training in Azerbaijan.



Ambassador Wei hailed Azerbaijan's efforts to improve vocational education. He also expressed confidence that Azerbaijan-China cooperation will expand.

