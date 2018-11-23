Former UN chief calls for multilateral cooperation in tackling global challenges

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/23





Ban Ki-moon, former UN secretary-general and chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, urged stronger support for multilateral institutions and international cooperation to tackle global challenges, at a summit held Thursday in east China's Zhejiang Province."Threats of tariffs and protectionism are disrupting free trade," said Ban at the Next Summit organized by Zhejiang University, the China Economic Information Service and the Auckland-based Oceania Silk Road Network.At the summit joined by over 800 politicians, and businesses and academic representatives from New Zealand, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Korea and Kazakstan, Ban called for reaffirmed commitments and increased support for multilateral institutions and international cooperation to tackle global uncertainties and risks.Ban noted that no single country, neither the United States nor China, can do it alone and that all entities should work together.He also urged governments, businesses and societies to partner up in solving such problems."At a time when the dark forces of division are increasingly visible and vocal, international cooperation and partnership are the glue that keeps us together," Ban said.