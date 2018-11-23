Russia, facing accusations, says its actions in Sea of Azov legitimate

Russia considers its activities in the Sea of Azov legitimate and rejects accusations from Ukraine and the European Union (EU) of its attempt to militarize the region, the Russian foreign ministry said Thursday.



"Russia strictly observes its agreement with Ukraine on cooperation in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait of Dec. 24, 2003, which fixes the status of the sea as internal waters of Russia and Ukraine," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.



Earlier this year, Ukraine accused Russia of "aggressive actions" in the Sea of Azov after Russia inaugurated a bridge over the Kerch Strait, which links the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland, and started carrying out inspections of commercial ships sailing through the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.



EU High Representative Federica Mogherini on Monday said Russia's activities in the Sea of Azov "are damaging not only the Ukrainian economy, but also so many vessels that are flying European Union member states' flags."



The EU could take "targeted measures in the coming weeks or days," she said.



Zakharova said the Kerch Strait has never been an international waterway, and therefore any claims concerning the right of transit or innocent passage for foreign vessels are inapplicable.



According to Zakharova, the increase in the number of inspections is due to the need to tighten security following the opening of the bridge over the Kerch Strait, and the inspections are not discriminatory as nearly half of the vessels inspected were transmitting to or from Russian ports, including ships under the Russian flag.



She said the Ukrainian authorities were purposely whipping up tensions in the region through statements about an alleged militarization of the Sea of Azov by Russia.



Relations between Kiev and Moscow have deteriorated since early 2014 over Crimea and the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine.

