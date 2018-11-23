Burundi should no longer stay on UN Security Council agenda: Chinese envoy

File Photo: A Burundian dancer performs during a celebration of Burundi's 56th independence anniversary in Bujumbura, capital of Burundi, on July 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Evrard Ngendakumana)

The question of Burundi should no longer stay on the agenda of the United Nations (UN) Security Council given the fact that the country has returned to calm, said a Chinese envoy on Wednesday.China noticed the Burundian foreign minister's announcement at this year's General Debate of the UN General Assembly that calm has returned to Burundi and that the situation had remained under control, said Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN.Burundi should not stay on the agenda of the Security Council as it no longer posed a security threat to the region or the world, according to Burundian Foreign Minister Ezechiel Nibigira.China is therefore of the opinion that the Security Council should listen to Burundi and take a comprehensive, impartial and objective view of the situation in Burundi. The council should make adjustments according to the latest developments and send out a positive message, Wu told the council.The security situation in Burundi remains stable and the Burundian government is actively pushing forward the political process, he said. China welcomes the positive developments, which serve as a manifestation of the capability and determination of the Burundian government and people to independently solve their political problems and safeguard peace and stability, he said.The international community should rightfully respect Burundi's ownership and leadership, and respect Burundi's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, said Wu.The international community should also fully respect the choices of the Burundian government and people, particularly on the issue of elections and the political process, he said.China welcomes the efforts of regional and sub-regional groups in promoting the Burundian political process, and hopes that the groups will continue to enhance coordination with the Burundian government and provide constructive assistance.At the same time, Burundi faces socio-economic and humanitarian challenges. The international community should provide necessary support and assistance, said Wu. China asks the international organizations concerned to resume economic cooperation and development aid to Burundi.He said that China has always supported Burundi's peace process and provided assistance within its capacity for Burundi's rebuilding, and is willing to continue to play a constructive role in helping bring peace, stability and sustainable development in Burundi.