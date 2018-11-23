CPC holds symposium to commemorate 120th anniversary of Liu Shaoqi's birth

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee holds a symposium to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the birth of Liu Shaoqi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2018. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered a speech at the symposium. The symposium was also attended by Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, and Han Zheng, all of whom are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Friday held a symposium to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the birth of Liu Shaoqi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed carrying on the great cause Liu and other members of the older generation of revolutionaries had dedicated their life to, during his speech at the symposium.The life-long firm conviction in realizing Communism has inspired generations of Communists to move ahead, rain or shine, Xi said.The symposium was also attended by Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, and Han Zheng, all of whom are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.Li Zhanshu, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the symposium."We are gathered here with deep respect to commemorate the 120th birth anniversary of Comrade Liu Shaoqi... and to remember his tireless endeavors to pursue national independence and liberation of the people, a stronger and more prosperous country, and the people's happiness," Xi said.Calling Liu a great Marxist, a great proletarian revolutionary, a great statesman, and a great theorist, Xi said Liu was one of the major Party and state leaders, one of the founders of the People's Republic of China and an integral member of the first-generation central leadership of the CPC.Liu worked tirelessly for the country's revolutionary undertakings and its development, and was held in high esteem among the whole Party, the entire military and people of all ethnic groups, Xi said.Liu, with noble character, has been and will always be a role model for the CPC members and the Chinese people, Xi noted.Praising Liu's loyalty to the Party, Xi urged the CPC members to follow his example in keeping to the Communist faith and ideals and devoting their lives to Communism.Xi also called on them to always stand up for truth and face up to their mistakes and fix them.Only by doing so could the Party be built into a Marxist ruling party that earns people's sincere support, has the courage to reform itself, and withstands all challenges, Xi said."Following the example of Liu, we should put the Party's principles, its cause, and the people's interests first," Xi said.Every Party member must unwaveringly implement the Party's lines, principles and policies with a strong sense of fulfilling their duties, Xi said.Xi called on building a learning Party and a learning country by taking Liu as a role model.Xi underlined adhering to the people-centered approach and putting the people first, urging CPC members to firmly remember that their power is entrusted by the Party and the people, and should be exercised in the interests of the Party and the people.Seeking privilege and pursuing private gains through power are not allowed at any time, Xi said, asking all Party members to be loyal to the Party, have moral integrity, and demonstrate a keen sense of responsibility.At the symposium, Li Zhanshu urged efforts to attentively study and implement the spirit of Xi's speech and strive for the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.