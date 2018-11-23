Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"On this Thanksgiving Day, I want to thank god for granting us our child, who had spent 14 years of good time with us… and to fulfill his dream, we have donated his corneas, hoping to bring light to more people."So said the mother of Yuze, a junior high school student who had a severe traffic accident in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in October. On the early morning of October 16, the news about an emergency vehicle team that was travelling from Inner Mongolia to Beijing to transport a severely injured teenager went viral on the internet and informed vehicles travelling in the same direction to clear the roads. The rescue team ended up arriving at the destination hospital two hours earlier than expected. Unfortunately, Yuze passed away a few days ago. However, to fulfill his dream to be a doctor and thank all the people who have helped him along the way, Yuze's mother decided to donate his corneas. (Source: The Beijing News)