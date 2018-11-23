Airline announces temporary ban on pork products

File Photo: IC
China’s Xiamen Airlines announced it would halt the use of pork products on board from Saturday, despite the Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Affairs confirming that the domestic outbreak of African swine fever is under control and the supply of pork remains stable.
Xiamen Airlines aircraft will temporarily not serve pork or pork products from Saturday, CAAC News, a news site run by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, reported on Friday.
The country has reported 73 cases of African swine fever and one epidemic in wild boars across 20 provinces and regions since August, including the latest two outbreaks in Beijing, with a total of 600,000 live pigs being culled, Feng Zhongwu, head of the animal husbandry and veterinarian bureau under the agriculture ministry, told a press briefing in Beijing.
The epidemic situation in the country overall is under control. So far, the blockade in 24 epidemic areas among seven provinces was lifted in accordance with regulations, and the blockade has been lifted from all the affected areas in Central China’s Henan Province and East China’s Jiangsu Province, Feng said.
The supply of pork is guaranteed, with little room for price hikes during the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival holidays, Feng noted.
Earlier Friday, the ministry confirmed that two farms in Fangshan district, in the capital southwest, which raised more than 1,700 pigs, had reported a total of 86 hogs dead from the disease.
Agriculture authorities sent inspectors to the affected area, and have instituted an emergency response to cull and disinfect the affected pigs. A blockade has been introduced to prevent the movement of live pigs and hog products, the ministry said in a statement posted on its official website.
Feng said that China will facilitate the transport of piglets while controlling the risk of spreading African swine fever.
“If the Chinese government had not launched these decisive measures, there would have been 7,000 epidemic cases, not just 70,” Feng said.
The ministry said the percentage of hogs fed with kitchen leftovers, one of the reasons behind the African swine fever outbreak, had reduced from the previous 50 percent to 34.3 percent, and the percentage of live hogs becoming infected while being transported had been reduced from 35.3 to 19.4 percent.
African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs, but it does not affect humans or other animals. China reported its first case of the disease in August in Northeast China’s Liaoning Province.
Global Times