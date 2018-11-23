Private plane crashes in southern Zimbabwe, three feared dead

A private plane crashed Friday morning at Chamanjenjere Hills close to Renco Mine in Masvingo Province and three people are feared to have died on the spot, the state broadcaster reported.



Witnesses told the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation that they heard loud noises as they were going about their daily activities at around 7 am.



This prompted them to go outside to check what was going on and they saw parts of the plane falling off before they eventually heard a loud bang.



They rushed to the hills where they discovered body parts scattered all over the place.



Police investigations into the cause of the accident are underway.

