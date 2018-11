Visitors enjoy Vancouver Aquarium's annual holiday themed event

A diver dressed as Scuba Santa appears inside the coral reef tank to kick off Vancouver Aquarium's annual holiday themed event in Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 22, 2018. Vancouver Aquarium's annual holiday themed event featuring various aquatic themed festive displays and activities. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A diver dressed as Scuba Santa appears inside the coral reef tank to kick off Vancouver Aquarium's annual holiday themed event in Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 22, 2018. Vancouver Aquarium's annual holiday themed event featuring various aquatic themed festive displays and activities. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A diver dressed as Scuba Santa appears inside the coral reef tank to kick off Vancouver Aquarium's annual holiday themed event in Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 22, 2018. Vancouver Aquarium's annual holiday themed event featuring various aquatic themed festive displays and activities. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

Visitors look at an aquatic themed light installation "Bubbles" while visiting the Vancouver Aquarium in Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 22, 2018. Vancouver Aquarium's annual holiday themed event featuring various aquatic themed festive displays and activities. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A visitor looks at an aquatic themed light installation "Bubbles" while visiting the Vancouver Aquarium in Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 22, 2018. Vancouver Aquarium's annual holiday themed event featuring various aquatic themed festive displays and activities. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)