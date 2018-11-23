Vintage car show helps boost China-Vietnam ties

A vintage car show kicked off here on Friday, exhibiting classic vehicles owned by Chinese people, which would help bolster multi-faceted cooperation between China and Vietnam, officials from the two countries said.
The exhibition and parade of vintage cars will contribute to closer trade and economic exchanges as well as win-win cooperation between China's Yunnan province and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region with Vietnam's Hai Phong city, Quang Ninh province, Hanoi and Lao Cai province, Wang Wei, deputy director of the Foreign Affairs Office under the Yunnan provincial government, said at the show's opening ceremony.
The show has been hosted by the Forein Affairs Office, conducted by Hong Kong's Xinhua Finance Agency, coordinated by the Classic Car Club of Hong Kong, supported by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture
, Sports and Tourism, and sponsored by Yunnan Energy Investment Logistics Company.
The show is expected to help promote cooperation in such fields as transport, tourism and trade among the five localities in the economic corridor of Kunming-Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong-Quang Ninh; create cooperation opportunities for trade and industry circles, including importers and exporters in the five localities and Hong Kong and strengthen communications about culture, sports and tourism between China and Vietnam, Wang stated.
At the ceremony, Pham Van Tuan, deputy director general of the Department of Sports and Physical Training under the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the show in Hanoi, Hai Phong and Quang Ninh have created favorable conditions for Vietnamese and Chinese entrepreneurs and their partners to strengthen understanding and cooperation in many fields, including tourism, economy and trade.
"Culture, sports and tourism exchanges will continue to act as practical and effective forums and bridges for boosting cooperation and people's exchanges between Vietnam and China, contributing to the increasingly finer friendship between the two countries," Tuan said.
Representatives from the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sport, Xinhua Finance Agency and Yunnan Energy Investment Logistics Company shared similar views, saying that the show and related activities would help speed up multi-faceted cooperation among the five localities in the economic corridor in particular and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries in general.
Cars in the show include a 1937 Ford V8 Coupe, a 1966 Volkswagen Westfalia Camper, a 1971 Mercedes Benz, a 1973 Alfa Romeo Spider, a 1980 Aston Martin V8 Volante and a 1986 Ferrari Mondial.