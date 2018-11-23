Trump ‘ignoring’ Khashoggi killing

US President Donald Trump's comments on the investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi show that he will turn a blind to the incident no matter what, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNN Turk on Friday.



On Tuesday, Trump vowed to remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia despite saying that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have known about the plan.



Cavusoglu also claimed the US had not passed on other audio evidence of the murder.





