Indonesia halts Lion Air crash identification

Indonesia on Friday wrapped up the grim task of identifying Lion Air jet crash victims from recovered body parts, with a preliminary report on the cause of the accident that killed 189 people due next week.



The Boeing 737 Max jet plunged into the Java Sea on October 29 shortly after takeoff.



Since then, investigators have been doing DNA testing on recovered body parts. As of Friday, 125 people have been identified after testing on human remains that filled some 200 body bags, said Arthur Tampi, head of the national police medical center.



"We have identified 89 men and 36 women, including two foreigners, namely an Italian and an Indian national," who was the flight's captain, Tampi told reporters in Jakarta. The identification was being called off because all the recovered remains have been tested, he added.



Budget carrier Lion Air has said it is paying a little over $100,000 in compensation to the families of each crash victim.



The jet's flight data recorder was recovered but divers are still looking for the cockpit voice recorder. The preliminary report into the crash is due Wednesday.





