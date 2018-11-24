Political advisors discuss small town development

China's political advisors convened a bi-weekly consultation session Thursday in Beijing to discuss ways to solve issues related to the development of characteristic towns.



The small towns with characteristics play an important role in China's economic transition and new type of urbanization, said Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, who presided over the meeting.



Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China should take tailored measures and make consistent efforts to support the development of the towns.



While progress has been seen in the development of the characteristic towns in the past few years, some issues have emerged, including irregularity in real estate development and improper local government rule, the advisors said.



As such, one advisor suggested that local governments should let the market play a bigger role in the development of small towns.

