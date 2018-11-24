Massive wildfire in Northern California nearly fully contained

A firefighter battles wildfire near a freeway in Simi Valley, California, the United States on Nov. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

The deadliest wildfire in 100 years in the United States, Northern California's Camp Fire, is nearly fully contained after burning for more than two weeks, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).The massive fire, which has taken the lives of 84 people and scorched 153,336 acres (620 square kms), is 95 percent contained as of Friday morning, said Cal Fire in its latest incident update.The blaze which was first reported on Nov. 8 in Butte County, destroyed over 18,000 structures, including 13,954 residences, 514 commercial and 4,265 other buildings.More than 1,600 firefighters are still working on the scene, aided by 125 engines and 5 helicopters. They also got some help from the rain in the area in recent days."The rain has assisted in extinguishing hot spots and smoldering fire. All containment lines continue to hold," said Cal Fire in its update report, adding that firefighters will continue patrolling for hazards while responding to calls for service throughout the fire area and fire suppression repair personnel continue to assess areas for rehabilitation and conduct repair.But local authorities also said that a flash flood watch is still in effect through Friday afternoon for the areas impacted by the Camp Fire. Officials warned local residents that they are at risk for flash flooding, mudflows and debris flows during periods of intense rainfall.The Camp Fire has become the deadliest wildfire in the United States since 1918's Cloquet Fire which killed 453 people in northern Minnesota, and the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the history of the western U.S. state of California.