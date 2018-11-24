Russia's newest military transport helicopter makes maiden flight

Russia's newest Mi-38T military transport helicopter made her maiden flight Friday as part of the preliminary testing program, the state-owned Rostec conglomerate said in a statement.



"The successful first flight of the Mi-38T is the undoubted success of the Russian helicopter industry," Anatoly Serdyukov, industrial director of Rostec's aviation segment, said in the statement.



He characterized the Mi-38T as a unique machine created entirely on the basis of domestic components with great potential in terms of increasing its functionality and capabilities, including for operations in the Arctic.



The Mi-38T, the military version of the civilian Mi-38 chopper, was manufactured by the Kazan Helicopter Plant under the order of the Russian Defense Ministry as part of the state armament program for 2018-2025.



According to Rostec, the helicopter can be transformed into an air ambulance and equipped with an additional fuel tank to increase its flight range.

