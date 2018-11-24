100 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza: medics

Around 100 Palestinians were wounded Friday during clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers stationed on the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel, medics said.



Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the Health Ministry in Gaza, told reporters that among the 100 injured, 14 were shot by Israeli soldiers' gunfire, including a child in critical condition.



The clashes were part of the weekly rallies, known as "the Great March of Return." The high commission of the event earlier called on the Palestinians to join the 35th Friday of the protests.



The protests in eastern Gaza Strip had declined in the past three weeks after Egypt and United Nations officials mediated an undeclared calm agreement with Israel in the Gaza Strip.



Demonstrators did not burn tires nor release arson kites and balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The protests went on as a challenge to Israel despite the rain and the cold weather in the region.



Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and clashes with Israeli soldiers. However, the Israeli media reported that protesters threw stones, handmade grenades and bombs at the soldiers.



The commission of the event said in an official statement that the marches will never stop until it achieves its goals, mainly breaking the blockade which Israel has been imposing on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip since 2007.

