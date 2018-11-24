Man in yellow vest threatens to set off grenade unless he meets Macron in west France

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/24





"A man wearing a yellow vest showed a grenade, said he was carrying other explosives and had demanded to see President Emmanuel Macron," Castaner told reporters.



The raid forces and bomb-disposal experts have already been sent to the site "to evaluate the situation and the real risks," the minister said.



A police operation is underway to neutralize the man who, according to BFMTV news channel, was known for drug trafficking.



For a week, protesters of "Yellow Vests" action have blocked highways across French cities with burning barricades and slow-moving trucks, obstructing the access to fuel depots, shopping centers and some factories.



On Saturday, France would face further social movement and blockades across the country's cities to oppose a government plan to hike tax on fuel.



In his plan to accelerate energy transition and encourage motorists to switch to clean cars, the French president introduced higher tax on diesel, the most commonly used car fuel in France, igniting critics who accused him of being out of touch with ordinary people.

