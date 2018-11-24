US-listed Chinese firms trade mostly lower

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower on Friday with seven of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.



Shares of JD.com and TAL Education erased 5.26 percent and 4.42 percent respectively, leading the laggards in the top 10 stocks of the index.



Shares of BeiGene and Alibaba gained 5.27 percent and 0.62 percent respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10.



US stocks closed lower on Friday as steep oil price decline and soft economic data weighed on equities.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 178.74 points, or 0.73 percent, to 24,285.95. The S&P 500 decreased 17.37 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,632.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index erased 33.27 points, or 0.48 percent, to 6,938.98.



As of Wednesday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 2,438.06, marking a 2.20-percent decrease for the month-to-date returns and an 21.12-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.



Market was closed on Thursday in observation of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

