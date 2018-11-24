Latvian president gives politicians three days to agree on new coalition government

Exasperated by politicians' tardy negotiations on who will be heading Latvia's next coalition government, President Raimonds Vejonis on Friday gave political parties until Monday, Nov. 26, to reach a compromise solution.



President Vejonis warned in an interview with LNT television channel that if there is no agreement by the Monday deadline, he has plan B in store which the "parties might not find appealing".



During a meeting with Vejonis earlier this week, the six political parties involved in putting together Latvia's next government appeared determined to finally come to an agreement on the new government, but no formal talks have been held for the past three days, which has caused the president's dissatisfaction.



The president refused to elaborate on his plan B, but ruled out a snap parliamentary election.



"Everybody is entrenched now, waiting for the president to name a candidate for prime minister," Vejonis said.



He also indicated that neither of the two candidates - Aldis Gobzems of KPV LV party or Artis Pabriks of the liberal alliance For Development/For - has sufficient support in the parliament to become prime minister right now.



"Of course, I am looking for possible solutions, and as long as neither of them has support in the parliament, a candidate is being sought outside the parties," Vejonis said.



At the beginning of November, President Vejonis designated Janis Bordans of the New Conservative Party as prime minister, but Bordans' attempt to form a center-right coalition government failed.



Negotiations on Latvia's next coalition government have been going on since the Oct. 6 general election, with six parties - KPV LV, For Development/For, the New Conservative Party, as well as the rightist National Alliance, the center-right New Unity and the centrist Greens and Farmers Union - participating in the talks.

