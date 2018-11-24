Political parties' representatives praise China's high-quality development

China's pursuit of high-quality development has not only yielded positive results but also provided valuable experience, according to attendees of a meeting held in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Friday.
The meeting to showcase Zhejiang's achievements in high-quality development invited leaders and representatives of more than 80 political parties from over 30 countries.
Che Jun, secretary of Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), introduced the coastal province's experiences in improving governance capacity to better serve economic growth, promoting innovation-driven development, nurturing new growth drivers while upgrading old ones, and building an ecological civilization.
Arshad Dad, Secretary-General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said the meeting provided participants with an opportunity to better understand China's governance experience and practices, to see how China can achieve high-quality development.
"While developing its own economy, China is also working with the international community to maintain harmonious international order and meet the challenges of the 21st century," said Arshad Dad.
Alsayed Mahmoud Al-Sharif, the first deputy speaker of Egypt's House of Representatives, said the experience of the CPC is worthy of deeper exploration.
"China, represented by Zhejiang, pays attention to the quality behind the speed in its development, continuously enhances its innovation and competitiveness, accelerates industrial transformation and upgrading, and opens up a unique, high-quality development path," said Al-Sharif.
Noting China's national rejuvenation is a good thing rather than a threat for the world, President of the National Party of New Zealand Peter Goodfellow expressed his willingness to strengthen friendly exchanges with the CPC and to actively participate in construction under the Belt and Road
Initiative.
Pavle Budakov, a Bureau member of the Socialist Party of Serbia, said China had become a leader in green development, and Serbia is willing to learn more about ecological protection from China.
According to Budakov, it was the first time in the world a ruling party had highlighted green development in its guidelines. At the same time, China's opening has made its achievements visible to other countries, which can learn from them.